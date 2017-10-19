Andover town employee fired after claims of sexual harassment

An Andover town employee was fired after his co-workers complained he sexually harassed them on the job.

That employee is Jay Linddy, who also holds a position on the Board of Selectman, which he has learned he will keep, as it is an elected position.

In addition to sitting on the Board of Selectman, Linddy also worked as an animal control officer and landfill attendant. He was let go earlier this month.

“These allegations really surprise me,” said Chris Tsokalas, of Andover.

Complaints surfaced in late July from two women saying he sexually harassed them on the job.

“The people involved were very well known in town and we didn't want the situation to become bullet-sized or pressuring on the investigation,” said Attorney Dennis O’Brien, who represents the town of Andover.

Some local media wanted to see these sexual harassment complaints but were denied.

Under the Freedom of Information Act, the media has a right to file a complaint. Channel 3 cameras captured a meeting in Hartford about that on Thursday.

The town did its own investigation into these claims.

The Freedom of Information hearing officer will decide how to move forward.

Channel 3 went to Linddy’s home to get his side but nobody was there.

The first selectman didn’t return phone calls made as well.

It is unclear who will take over Linddy’s positions of animal control officer and landfill attendant.

