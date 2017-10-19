No injuries reported in Meriden school bus crash

No injuries were reported in a school bus crash that happened in Meriden on Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at the corner of West Main Street and Morgan Street.
School officials said the bus came from Thomas Hooker Elementary School and was rear-ended.
There were 11 students on the bus, officials said, adding that none of them were injured.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.