Storms lead to flash flooding, road closures, power outages

Windsor Street in Hartford was flooded from Tuesday's storms. (WFSB)

Torrential rain from storms that rolled through the state on Tuesday caused flash flooding and road closures across the state.

In Hartford, Windsor Street was closed for awhile while crews worked to clear storm drains to relieve the roadway of flooding.

Police began reopening the road around 5 a.m.

They warned drivers that it's dangerous to travel over water-covered roads because it's difficult to tell just how deep the water is.

Hydroplaning is also a danger.

Other streets in Hartford, including Russ Street at Park Terrace near Pope Park, also experienced flooding. That area was closed to drivers on Wednesday morning.

There were also reports of stranded vehicles.

In Ellington, a downed telephone pole was blamed for the partial closure of Main Street. School bus delays were expected due to traffic congestion.

"Center School parents who are dropping off their children will need to enter through the Town Hall via Maple Street, park at the Town Hall and walk their children over to Center School," said Dr. Scott Nicol, Ellington superintendent. "Parents should then exit via Main Street taking a right toward the center of town."

Elsewhere in the state, Route 69 in Wolcott remained closed. It was shut down on Tuesday night near the Waterbury city line because of a downed tree on some wires.

Parts of the state received between 2 and 5 inches of rain from Tuesday's storms. Wind gusts between 35 and 50 mph were also reported.

Scattered power outages were reported around 7 a.m.

Eversource had fewer than 460 customers without power. United Illuminating reported less than 35.

