Man has mission to keep Naugatuck River clean amid sewage spill

A prominent Kansas City lawyer was shot dead in his front yard moments after he walked his children to school, authorities said.More >
A prominent Kansas City lawyer was shot dead in his front yard moments after he walked his children to school, authorities said.More >
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >
When 45-year-old Beth Clay began experiencing excruciating abdominal pains earlier this month, she suspected she had kidney stones.More >
When 45-year-old Beth Clay began experiencing excruciating abdominal pains earlier this month, she suspected she had kidney stones.More >
The Navy has rescued two people and their dogs who were stranded at sea! The couple had been stranded since May while attempting to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti.More >
The Navy has rescued two people and their dogs who were stranded at sea! The couple had been stranded since May while attempting to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti.More >
A video of a teary-eyed nurse comforting a dying patient by singing her favorite song has captured the hearts of millions online.More >
A video of a teary-eyed nurse comforting a dying patient by singing her favorite song has captured the hearts of millions online.More >
Four people were injured, at least one seriously, after their car crashed into a home in West Haven.More >
Four people were injured, at least one seriously, after their car crashed into a home in West Haven.More >
A Massachusetts woman died after a motor vehicle crash on Route 17 in Glastonbury on Friday morning.More >
A Massachusetts woman died after a motor vehicle crash on Route 17 in Glastonbury on Friday morning.More >
Teenagers who are getting a jump on Halloween by dressing up as bushes and surprising people in a New Jersey park could face arrest.More >
Teenagers who are getting a jump on Halloween by dressing up as bushes and surprising people in a New Jersey park could face arrest.More >
Police are investigating a shooting inside a bodega in Hartford on Friday afternoon.More >
Police are investigating a shooting inside a bodega in Hartford on Friday afternoon.More >
The former manager of Shelton restaurant was arrested Thursday after police said he inappropriately touched and sexually harassed employees "on several occasions."More >
The former manager of Shelton restaurant was arrested Thursday after police said he inappropriately touched and sexually harassed employees "on several occasions."More >