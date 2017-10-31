Neighbors trapped after tree down in Mansfield

People who live on one street in Mansfield, who haven't been able to leave, after a tree blocked off a section of their road. (WFSB)

The aftermath of the storm is making it difficult for some Connecticut residents to even get out of their neighborhoods.

Channel 3 spoke with people who live on one street in Mansfield, who haven't been able to leave after a tree blocked off a section of their road.

Thomas Redmerski walked down his street, Sawmill Brook Lane, with a gas can in either hand.

"Yesterday, I said gee I'm going to get some gas,” Redmerski said while laughing. “I get down here and this tree says, ‘hi! How you doing.’”

The tree toppled down on Sawmill Brook Lane took power lines and blocked a section of this dead-end road along the way.

To get the gas he needed to fuel his backup power, following the storm, Redmerski said he had to climb the tree, just to make it to the other side.

Redmerski said they don't lose power often in his neighborhood.

“But when we do, it's not as bad as this,” Redmerski said.

People who live on Sawmill Brook Lane said they are now hoping this mess will be cleaned up. They said in the event of an emergency, how will first responders get to them?"

Channel 3 spoke with Mansfield resident Bob Cepelak, who also lives on Sawmill Brook Lane.

"Police, fire, and EMS cannot get up here right now,” Cepelak said. "It's not a claustrophobic kind of trapped. It's the what if? kind of trapped."

Cepelak estimates there are about 25 homes on this stretch of road.

He said he's been in touch with both the fire chief's office and Eversource, who he knows has been working hard to resolve the issues around the state.

"I just hope this road gets back open and people in some sense can get back to their normal lives,” Cepelak said.

Channel 3 also reached out to Eversource. Utility company officials said they are aware of this problem and they will be tackling the problem on Tuesday.

