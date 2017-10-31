PD: CT man implied he would hand out poison-filled candy to trick-or-treaters

Ronald Przybylo and Maryellen Przybylo were arrested for a threatening and animal cruelty case in North Haven, police said. (North Haven police)

Police in North Haven have arrested a man they said implied he was going to hand out candy filled with poison to trick-or-treaters.

Detectives received an anonymous tip about alarming statements made by 57-year-old Ronald Przybylo, of Saint John Street.

Upon their investigation, police said they found disturbing posts and videos that led them to believe the man was possibly dangerous.

Police said Przybylo allegedly posted comments implying that he planned to provide candy filled with rat poison to trick-or-treaters.

Przybylo also reportedly referenced several mass killings from around the country and “dubbed himself the Halloween Lunatic,” police said.

When officers responded to his home, they found floors and furniture to be completely covered with animal urine and feces.

The North Haven Animal Control and the Quinnipiac Valley Health Department responded and removed three dogs, three cats, and an Amazon African Bird.

Ronald Przybylo was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace, seven counts of animal cruelty, and was held on a $10,000 bond.

Maryellen Przybylo was also arrested and charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and was released on a $2,500 bond.

She’s expected to appear in court on Nov. 9.

