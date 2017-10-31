South Windsor house damaged by storm while pregnant woman inside

A pregnant woman was nearly struck by a tree during Sunday night's storm (WFSB)

A South Windsor mom who is pregnant with her second child is counting her blessings after a tree fell right on her bed while she was in it.

It happened early Monday morning during the storm that produced high winds and heavy rains. The damage was so severe to Olivia Sullivan’s, the family can't live in their home.

“I was just checking my phone and the weather and the wind speed because I was freaked out because of the sound,” Sullivan said.

Her celling was caved in with installation hanging down at the Sullivan House. All from this large branch that crashed through the roof and into Sullivan’s master bedroom.

“At first, I didn't realize the tree was there,” Sullivan said.

The winds were whipping and it took down this tree in their yard. When it came through the roof, it was just inches away from hitting Sullivan's belly and she's 26 weeks pregnant.

“I just felt, the house collapse on me, like the roof and I thought is this a dream,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said she immediately thought of her unborn son and her husband, who was right next to her. The couple also has a 22-month old daughter who wasn't hurt.

“I looked in the mirror and was gushing with blood all over myself. I didn't know where I was hurt,” Sullivan said. “But, I realized there’s a big gash. I have stitches and bruising and my whole side of my body has bruises or scrapes.”

The tree was completely uprooted and left a about 10-feet-deep hole.

“I get this sinking feeling looking at it from the outside and how big it is,” Sullivan said.

The family had contractors along with a tree removal service at the home on Tuesday, but they're currently living in a hotel until repairs are made. Sullivan said she feels pretty lucky.

“Someone was watching over you for sure...yes,” Sullivan said. “Yeah, I have a new lease on life.”

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.