Enfield charity Halloween display hit by vandal

The organizer of a Halloween display in Enfield said someone vandalized and stole one of his props. (WFSB)

For the past 25 years, some neighbors in one Enfield community have been scaring visitors for a good cause.

This year, however, things took a sour turn after one of the displays was vandalized and a bike was stolen.

Al Thibideau and one of his neighbors on Sun Street celebrate Halloween for the entire month of October.

For more than two decades, they've been serving up screams in Thibideau's haunted yard.

"People love it," he said. "I have generations of people coming, you know? They bring their little kids and they grow up and they bring their kids."

The month-long extravaganza, known as "Terror on Sun Street," benefits the Enfield Food Shelf. All people have to do is bring a canned good for the pantry.

Last year, Thibideau said they gathered more than 2,000 pounds of food.

"It feeds a lot of families and everyone is in need," he said.

This week, however, the morning after Sunday's storm, Thibideau noticed that his bike, a new part of the display this year, had been stolen.

He believes he knows how it happened.

"They rode a pedal bike in the storm and the rain and the wind and they left it over here and it probably was stolen and he took my prop and busted through over here and broke one of my two stones and off he went," Thibideau said.

Police said they are looking for the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Enfield Police Department.

