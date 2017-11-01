15-year-old shot in Hamden

A 15-year-old boy was the victim of a shooting on Halloween night in Hamden.

Police said they responded to the area of Dix and Pine streets for the report of shots fired.

Around 8:15 p.m., they said they located the 15-year-old Hamden resident standing near the Keefe Center.

He had been shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

He told police that he was shot while walking on Dix Street. He continued walking until he reached the Keefe Center, then contacted his grandmother for help.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4040.

