Woman accused of killing son, burning home held on bail

Police have identified the boy killed in a house fire in Meriden on Monday, which police say was intentionally set.

A mother was arrested on Friday afternoon in North Carolina after a house fire in Meriden left an 8-year-old last year. Karin Elizabeth Ziolkowski was charged with murder and second-degree arson.

Karin Elizabeth Ziolkowski was arrested in North Carolina after a fire in Meriden left an 8-year-old dead. (Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

A woman accused of suffocating her 8-year-old son before using Tiki torch oil to set her Connecticut home on fire has been ordered held on $1 million bond.

Karin Ziolkowski was arraigned Wednesday in Meriden on charges of murder and second-degree arson. Ziolkowski had been brought back to Connecticut from North Carolina, where she was arrested earlier this month.

"I have no comment," the estranged husband and father of the little boy said outside of court.

The woman and her son, Elijah, were pulled from the burning home in November 2016. Authorities say the boy died from homicidal asphyxia before the fire was set at their Meriden home. Officials say the boy also died of a lethal dose of an antihistamine, which is commonly found in Benadryl.

Court documents show the estranged husband and father of the little boy was the one who discovered a key piece of evidence in the living room after the fire, a bottle of Tiki torch lamp oil. Police found remnants of the accelerant on the mom and son's clothes after a forensic lab test.

Investigators determined two fires were set in the home and the batteries to carbon monoxide detectors had been removed before the fire started.

Her attorney said Wednesday's appearance a formality as the case has been waived up to a higher court in new haven because of the nature of the charges.

Throughout the investigation, Karin Ziolkowski told police repeatedly she doesn't remember the day of the fire. People who know her said she never had memory issues.

