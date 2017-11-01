Old grenade causes a stir in Milford

A grenade that was found in an apartment in Milford led to the arrival of the bomb squad.

The explosive, which was deemed inactive, was found in an unoccupied apartment on East Broadway and Shea Avenue on Wednesday, police said.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad responded.

The scene was cleared later in the morning.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.