Structure fire reported in Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Structure fire reported in Hartford

Posted: Updated:
(Facebook) (Facebook)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters battled a structure fire in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon. 

The fire was reported at 28 Lawrence St. just before noon. 

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.