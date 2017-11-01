Drunk paroled suspect accused of hitting cars in two towns

A man faces charges for hitting a number of vehicles, including an unoccupied school bus, in Waterford and New London.

Police said they arrested Rubin Ramos of Taftville after a pursuit and struggle on Wednesday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., New London police said they received a call about a crash involving several vehicles on Route 32 near Connecticut College.

Police said they found that Ramos struck several vehicles in Waterford, then hit more in New London. He also hit an empty school bus several times in New London before fleeing into Groton.

Police said an eyewitness followed Ramos to Groton.

New London police found him on Route 12 heading toward Ledyard.

After a short pursuit, stop strips were deployed and successfully stopped Ramos.

Ledyard and state police helped.

A brief struggle ensued. An officer received minor injuries, but Ramos was ultimately taken into custody.

No one else was hurt.

Police found that he was on parole at the time of the incident. He will be remanded to the Department of Corrections.

Ramos was charged with operating under the influence, operating under suspension, fleeing from police, misuse of a marker plate, interfering with police, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.

