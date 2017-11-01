Deer a danger to drivers in November more than any other month

Deer are more of a danger to drivers in November than in any other month.

AAA sought to remind drivers on Wednesday of the increased chances of hitting a deer.

It cited data from the University of Connecticut that last year, there were more strikes in November than in October and December combined.

“Unfortunately, the height of deer mating season coincides with shorter, darker days which means drivers really need to look up, look out and limit distractions,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. “Commuters in particular are at greater risk because the deer are most active during the morning and evening rush hours."

Mating deer are most active between 5 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Data showed that last year, one person was killed and 60 others were hurt as a result of deer-related crashes.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection estimated that 3,700 deer killed by drivers last year.

The best way to avoid serious injury, according to AAA, is to wear a seat belt and ensure that passengers do the same.

It also said that not all insurance policies cover animal strikes.

Collision coverage pays for damage to vehicles as a result of damage with an object.

Comprehensive coverage covers disasters other than collision, which includes animal strikes.

