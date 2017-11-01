11.1.17 Mango, Smoked Salmon, & Arugula Salad

Mango, Smoked Salmon, & Arugula Salad

By Chef Leticia Moreinos-Schwartz

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon crème fraiche

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon canola oil

(1/4 teaspoon kosher salt) and freshly ground pepper

5 ounces baby arugula

1 medium ripe, mango, peeled, pitted, and cut into thin strips

5 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon, cut into strips, preferably fresh

Directions:

1. Place the lemon juice, mustard, and crème fraiche in a food processor or blender. Pulse until well blended.

2. In a measuring cup with a spout, mix the 2 oils, then with the processor running, pour in a steady stream into the crème fraiche. Season with salt and pepper. This vinaigrette can be prepared up to 3 days ahead of time and stored in an airtight plastic container in the refrigerator.

3. Just before service, place the arugula in a large bowl and pour half of the dressing over the leaves to coat and toss. Be careful not to overdress the leaves or they will turn mushy quite fast.

4. Place the arugula leaves on individual service dishes