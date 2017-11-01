Firefighters battle fire at chemical plant in Gales Ferry

The fire was reported at Dow Chemical Plant in Gales Ferry on Wednesday afternoon. (WFSB)

Firefighters continue to battle a fire at a chemical plant in Gales Ferry.

The fire was reported at the Dow Chemical Plant around 2:30 p.m. on Route 12.

There was no word on injuries.

The mayor of Ledyard posted more details on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, saying a polyethylene holding tank caught fire at the site, happening as part of a decommissioning process.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is at the scene monitoring air, water, and ground samples.

"Thankfully, we also have 4 mutual aid fire companies reporting to support LFD and GFFD. The small amount of liquid in the tank is burning and the goal is to allow it to burn itself out," the mayor said.

People are being told to avoid the area. Viewers reported seeing black smoke billowing from the area. To stay ahead of the traffic delays, click here.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

