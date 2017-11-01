PD: Man fled from police, resisted arrest, assaulted officer

A man who failed to stop for an officer in Newington and resisted arrest is now facing charges.

Police said the officer attempted to pull over a driver on Saturday morning for a violation.

The car failed to stop until it reached a driveway on Chapman Street in New Britain.

Police said the occupant, identified as 45-year-old Mark Stewart, got out of the car as the officer pulled up behind him.

The officer instructed Stewart several times to go back to his car, but Stewart reportedly refused.

Police said Stewart then reopened his car door and reached inside behind the driver seat, and then fled.

He was later found at a home on Carlson Street.

The officer then attempted to take Stewart into custody, but Stewart resisted arrest several times, police said.

“As the officer wrestled with Stewart, he injured his right shoulder, making it extremely difficult to get the suspect under control,” police said.

Ultimately Stewart was arrested and charged with failure to drive in a proper lane, interfering with police, and assault on a police officer.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 13.

The Newington officer has not yet been able to return to work due to his injury, police said.

