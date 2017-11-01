PD: Man broke into 85-year-old man's home and assaulted him

A South Windsor man is facing charges after police said he broke into an 85-year-old man’s home and assaulted him.

It happened in Newington on West Hartford Road late Tuesday night.

Police said 22-year-old William McAllister III reportedly forced his way into the home, and after assaulting the homeowner he fled the scene in his own car. He then crashed into a tree a short distance away.

When police responded, they found McAllister, who began arguing with a Newington officer and attempted to fight with another resident in the neighborhood.

McAllister was charged with second-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault.

He was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

