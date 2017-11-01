Security boosted ahead of New York City Marathon

In addition to Sunday's marathon, additional police are all over the city in high trafficked areas such as Times Square. (WFSB)

Following the Tuesday’s deadly terror attack, the mayor of New York City said New Yorkers are resilient and this weekend, they’ll prove it.

Sunday's New York City Marathon is a go even after eight people were killed in a terror attack on Tuesday.

As the New York Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the attack, thousands of runners from all over the country and millions of spectators will take to the streets for the New York City Marathon this weekend.

On Wednesday, preparations were well underway.While the race will go on as planned, spectators and runners should expect to see plenty of security all over the city from train stations to popular tourist attractions.

When Channel 3 visited Times Square on Wednesday, police officers with heavy weapons were seen throughout the area.

"We weren't going to let one individual ruin everything else, sure this is a little more of a presence today,” Jeffrey Bradish, of Toledo, Ohio, said. “But, if you look around and see the extra barriers, everything is cordoned off, the extra presence makes you feel like you're okay."

Following Tuesday’s deadly terror attack, New York is doubling the number of officers at busy and popular locations just as a precaution. Brandish and his family arrived in New York City on Wednesday.

"I've always been a Boston fan and one of my favorite things after the Boston bombing was when we all said Boston Strong and that's a very good way to talk about what happened in New York, Bradish said. “Anytime you see anything negative happen, the whole city tends to come together."

At Central Park, the finishing touches are being set up for this weekend's New York City Marathon with plenty of police nearby. This Sunday, more than 51,000 runners will hit the streets of the five boroughs with roughly 2.5 million spectators cheering them on.

According to New York Police Chief Carlos Gomez, there will be K9s, sniper units, and observation teams as well as a number of additional safety measures in place just like there were following the 9/11 terrorist attacks and in 2013 after the Boston Marathon Bombing.

"We've enhanced security for this also, it’s going to be a very safe event,” Gomez said. “This increase will supplement the already large, substantial detail of uniformed officers you'll see along the route, but there will also be officers in civilian attire, plain clothes, that you won't see, they'll be mixing in with the crowds to detect any suspicious activity."

Police said they are trying to put those who live and work in New York City along with those visiting, at ease.

"I do feel safe, when I heard on the news of everything that went on, I was planning on coming today, I'm not scared, I don't feel scared,” Maria Mejia, of Los Angeles, CA, said. "I would just tell people to come and don't be afraid and let this intimidate you, come and have fun because we're protected."

