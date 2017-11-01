A couple of milder days to end the workweek!

IT WAS A CLASSIC START TO NOVEMBER…

Yesterday was cloudy and chilly, and we even had some light in the afternoon. This is the kind of weather we often see in early November! After a frosty morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s, highs yesterday afternoon were only in the 40s and lower 50s. The temperature in Groton managed to reach 60 degrees, but it was by far the warmest location in the state.

The normal, or average, high for November 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 57 degrees and the normal low is 37 degrees. By November 30th, the normal high drops to 46 degrees and the normal low dips to 29 degrees. The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that was set on November 2nd in 1950. The coldest temperature on record for November is 1 degree, and that was set on November 24th in 1989. Normal rainfall for November is 3.89” and normal snowfall is 2.0”

THIS MORNING…

The sky is cloudy and there may be a little rain from time to time. However, the rain won’t amount to very much. You might encounter some patchy fog out there as well.

TODAY…

Weather conditions will improve and we’ll get a nice break from the chilly temperatures! The morning clouds and areas of fog will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. There should be enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the 60s to perhaps even near 70 degrees. Other than that chance for a shower this morning, most of the day will be dry.

Tonight will be unseasonably mild for early November with low temperatures in the 50s.

FRIDAY…

A cold front will move into Connecticut tomorrow afternoon. In advance of the front, there will be a balmy southerly flow and temperatures will likely reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. A passing shower is possible late tomorrow afternoon, but the showers will be spotty and fairly light.

We can expect clearing skies tomorrow night as cooler, drier air overspreads Southern New England from north to south. The mercury will dip into 40s.

THE WEEKEND…

Saturday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. High pressure centered over Northern New England will provide a north or northeasterly flow of cool, dry air. Daytime highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Temperatures will dip to 35-45 Saturday night, especially if the sky is clear.

By Sunday, high pressure will move east of New England and the flow at the surface will turn easterly or southeasterly. This ocean flow will spread clouds into the state. Plus, a few light rain showers or some spotty drizzle could arrive during the afternoon. It is going to be a cool day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back (fall back) 1 hour when you go to bed Saturday night! Daylight Saving time comes to an end, officially at 2 am Sunday morning. This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and CO detectors since the heating season is now underway.

NEXT WEEK…

A cold front will approach New England from the west on Monday. Showers are likely as temperatures top out in the 60s before the front arrives during the afternoon.

The cold front will settle into the Mid-Atlantic States on Tuesday, but some moisture will linger over Southern New England. Therefore, we are forecasting a mostly cloudy day with the possibility of a shower or two. It will also be noticeably cooler with highs in the 50s at best.

By Wednesday, a storm system is expected to develop on the front and move eastward toward the Mid-Atlantic States. If that happens, we will have a wet day with periods of rain. Plus, a raw northeasterly wind could limit high temperatures to the 40s and lower 50s.

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”… quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

