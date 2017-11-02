Contentious gun ban proposal expected to draw crowds in Southbury

The auditorium at Pomperaug High School in Southbury is expected to be packed on Thursday night with people speaking their minds about a proposed gun ban at town sites.

The idea came from the Democratic town committee. It feels the proposal would regulate where guns are carried and used in Southbury.

Some residents told Channel 3 that it would send a strong message that the town cares about the safety of its residents.

Others said it's a violation of their rights.

In the wake of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut has passed some of the strictest gun laws.

The Democratic committee in Southbury, however, said more could be done on the local level.

It called on the Board of Selectmen to look into the feasibility of having an ordinance that would ban people from carrying weapons at public events on town property or inside town-owned buildings.

The board voted to explore the idea further and added it to its agenda for a meeting in October.

At the meeting, hundreds of people spoke up about the issue; but, due to the crowd's size, it had to be rescheduled to Thursday.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League, or CCDL, called on all members in Southbury and surrounding towns to attend the meeting. It said those members need to stronging voice their opposition to the proposal.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m.

