I-95 closed in Norwalk due to crash

Interstate 95 southbound is closed in Norwalk due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to state police, it happened between exits 14 and 13.

Delays were starting to build as of 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

