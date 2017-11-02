PD: CT man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on Merritt Parkway

A Stamford man was killed after police said her car crashed into a tractor-trailer on the Merritt Parkway in Greenwich on Thursday morning.

A tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Route 15 in the area of Exit 31 with a 1997 Lexus ES 300 behind it. Police said the Lexus "began to move into the left lane to clear the Stanwich Road overpass and stopped just prior to the overpass."

The tractor-trailer crashed into the back of the Lexus ES, police said.

The driver of the Lexus ES, 62-year-old Akija Elezaj, was rushed to Stamford Hospital where police said he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not report any injuries to police.

Accident Rt15 Northbound between 31-33, expect heavy delays on North Street, all traffic being diverted off the parkway — GreenwichCTDispatch (@GreenwichCTDisp) November 2, 2017

A cause has not yet been determined.

Police said the closure on Route 15 was between 31 and 33. All the northbound lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.

#CTtraffic: Rte 15 nb x33 Greenwich all lanes open following car vs TT fatal crash. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 2, 2017

State police said tractor-trailers are prohibited on Route 15.

