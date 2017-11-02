Route 15 north in Greenwich closed due to a crash

The Merritt Parkway northbound is closed in Greenwich because of a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer.
Greenwich police said the closure on Route 15 is between 31 and 33.
State police said life-threatening injuries were reported.
A cause has not yet been determined.
Accident Rt15 Northbound between 31-33, expect heavy delays on North Street, all traffic being diverted off the parkway— GreenwichCTDispatch (@GreenwichCTDisp) November 2, 2017
