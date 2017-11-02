Route 15 north in Greenwich closed due to a crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 15 north in Greenwich closed due to a crash

The Merritt Parkway northbound is closed in Greenwich because of a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer.

Greenwich police said the closure on Route 15 is between 31 and 33.

State police said life-threatening injuries were reported.

A cause has not yet been determined.

