Oxford businesses closed due to 'water and construction issues'

There was an E. Coli violation at the water system that serves the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center. (WFSB)

Many businesses closed in one Oxford shopping plaza until further notice. (WFSB)

The tenants in an Oxford shopping plaza were advised to discontinue using their water because the system is being disinfected, resulting in many businesses closing their doors until further notice.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Public Health said there was an E. Coli violation at the water system that serves the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center.

Employees at Kindercare Learning Center, which is located at 35 Old State Rd., told Eyewitness News they were closed on Thursday and could be closed up to a week. Parents and guardians can drop children off at area Kindercares in the meantime.

Rose's Family Restaurant has been closed since Tuesday. Rose's Family Restaurant posted on its Facebook that the establishment would be closed for an undetermined amount of days.

"Halloween, we always start making the pizzas, had a lot of orders, called, had to shut down immediately and we had to throw everything in the garbage," said Izzy Mamudov, of Rose's Family Restaurant.

He and his brother have owned the popular restaurant for 14 years.

The restaurant will stay closed until state and local health officials investigate and the water is clear.

"They're going to chlorinate the well, and then they have to take samples without any chlorine traces, to make sure the well is safe," said Oxford First Selectman George Temple.

He said the elevated levels are likely the result of construction that's going on in the parking lot.

For Laura Miller and Michelle Savoy at Nu Look Hair Salon, they're staying open, but it’s not easy.

"They told us we could run, only we can't use the water. We have to just do haircuts, toilets to flush, and hand sanitizer. We can't do any perms, coloring, wash, and sets,” Miller said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.