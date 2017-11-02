Homes without water, dozens of Audis water-logged by busted hydrant in Wallingford

A man was killed and two others, including a 12-year-old, were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.More >
Kevin Spacey made the set of Netflix's "House of Cards" into a "toxic" work environment through a pattern of sexual harassment, eight people who currently work on the show or worked on it in the past tell CNN.More >
A math teacher at a middle school in Waterbury was fired following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a teenager.More >
A 70-year-old Virginia man attacked his wife with a hatchet before taking his own life with a chainsaw, police said.More >
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the plane crash that killed a NASCAR driver in September.More >
Central Connecticut State University will be without two of their coaches on Thursday night.More >
Investigators say a San Antonio-area couple punished their three young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog's training collar and beating them all with a thorny switch.More >
Police in Meriden say a 98-year-old woman was taken to the hospital this evening after being hit by a car.More >
It's 63 out there this morning, tomorrow morning the temperature will be 37!More >
