Homes without water, dozens of Audis water-logged by busted hydrant in Wallingford

Dozens of Audi and Porsche cars were water-logged after a hydrant burst near a Wallingford dealership overnight. (WFSB)

A burst hydrant in Wallingford left a neighborhood without water and water-logged dozens of cars at a dealership in Wallingford on Thursday.

The burst hydrant was on South Main Street and South Colony Street, according to police.

It affected Audi of Wallingford on South Colony Road.

Celeste Rolon, a neighbor, heard it happen.

"We heard a bang we didn't think anything of it until four [or] five cop cars came, fire rescue came and we came outside to see what was happening," Rolon said.

Police said a crash was reported around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday.

A driver struck the hydrant, which caused the burst. It left a sinkhole in the area and flooded the dealership's parking lot.

Water was shooting into the air and sent a steady stream down the hill onto the dealership property.

"It was going on for awhile," Rolon said.

Police said 25 cars were impacted. See some photos of the scene here.

Crews were on the scene for hours pumping water from the lot.

"We just woke up and there was no water, and we connected two [and] two," Rolon said.

Rolon said she's just happy no one was hurt.

"The car flipped over," she said. "The guy got out of the side of the car, had no dinks or scratches [and] said he was sore. But he walked away from the situation."

There's no word on when the water service will be restored.

The dealership is not commenting on the damage.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection about Thursday's flooding.

"If the water stayed under the brakes, suspension, and drivetrain components and the only thing that gets wet is the rims and tires – nothing specific is required. In that case, the water level should be under 8-10 inches. If the water damage reaches the braking system or any other components, they must be properly flushed and checked for water damage," DCP said in the statement.

Anyone who purchases a vehicle that they believe "was not flushed appropriately or knows of a dealership they believe did not adhere to the requirements" can call the complaint center at 860-713-6300 or by emailing dcp.complaints@ct.gov.

The investigation continues.

