Inappropriate convos with 15-year-old lead to Waterbury teacher's firing

Kamar Brown was arrested for inappropriate conduct with a 15-year-old in Bedford, NY. He was a teacher in Waterbury. (Bedford, NY police)

A math teacher at a middle school in Waterbury was fired following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a teenager.

Kamar Brown, who was a teacher at West Side Middle School, was fired on Tuesday, according to Waterbury Public Schools Rep. Bob Brencker.

Brencker said the termination happened after he learned of charges against Brown, which stemmed from Bedford, NY.

He said Brown was charged on Oct. 9 on felony charges of inappropriate conduct with a 15-year-old.

According to Bedford police, the teen student at the Harvey School in Katonah, NY was involved in inappropriate electronic conversation.

Brown was a former teacher at the school and had left it in June.

Police said they conducted an investigation after they received a report.

They charged Brown with attempted dissemination of indecent material to a minor, which is a felony.

Police said the administration at the Harvey school was made aware of the investigation and that at no time were students in any danger.

They said the crimes for which Brown had been charged did not happen while he was a Harvey employee.

Brencker said Brown, who was a substitute teacher in Waterbury, had recently been offered a contract to be a full time math teacher with the district.

