UConn women a unanimous No. 1 in preseason AP hoops poll

UConn is No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball preseason poll for the 12th time in the school's history.

The Huskies, who saw their 111-game winning streak come to an end in the Final Four last season, return four starters from that team and add a stellar freshman class to go along with two solid transfers.

The entire 32-member national media panel picked UConn first, marking the fifth time the team has been the lone choice atop the poll. The Huskies also matched Tennessee for most preseason No. 1 rankings.

Texas is second - the Longhorns best ranking since the second poll of the 2004 season. That was also the last year that the Longhorns were ranked second in the preseason Top 25. Big 12 rival Baylor is third followed by defending national champion South Carolina and Ohio State.

Notre Dame, Mississippi State, UCLA, Louisville and Stanford round out the first 10.

