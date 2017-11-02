Eversource files rate increase intent with state regulators

Power customers who get their electricity through one company may see higher bills this spring.

Eversource told Channel 3 that it filed a letter of intent last Friday with the Public Utility Regulatory Authority to raise rates.

PURA will review the $336.8 million three year rate hike later this month.

Eversource said the increase would be 6.79 percent for the average customer.

It will go into effect on May 21, 2018.

"Rate changes for some categories would be lower, and some higher than the average," said Mitch Gross, Eversource CT spokesperson. "Detailed rate changes for all customer groups will be included in the rate filing this month."

The increased rate comes amid criticism from its customers who were without power for days following Sunday's rain and wind storm.

Nearly 180,000 customers were without power the height of the outages, which was Sunday into Monday.

Some towns like Lebanon saw many homes and businesses without power well into Wednesday.

As of noon on Thursday, 2,700 customers remained without power across the state.

