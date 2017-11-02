Second arrest made in July 4 Hartford murder that may have been over eyeglasses

Luis Picart Jr. was charged with murder following a dispute in Hartford that may have been over eyeglasses, according to police. (Hartford police)

Police in Hartford arrested a second man in connection with a murder that happened on the Fourth of July.

They said Luis Picart Jr. 36, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, among other crimes.

Police said they responded to 11 Wadsworth St. on July 4 for a report of a person shot.

They found 25-year-old Victor Millan had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the shooting may have been a dispute over prescription glasses.

Over the course of the investigation, police said they obtained surveillance video of the whole incident in which several people were identified in connection with the crime.

William Coleman, 27, was arrested for his role back in August. Coleman was also charged with murder.

Picart was charged with murder, conspiracy murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday after detectives found him.

He's being held on a $1.5 million bond and was on the docket to be arraigned on Thursday in Hartford.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Hartford detectives.

