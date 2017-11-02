PD: Old Saybrook man threatens to shoot officer with flare gun

Kenneth G. Grussy was arrested after police said he threatening to shoot an Old Saybrook officer with a flare gun after a pursuit on Wednesday. (Old Saybrook Police Department)

A man was arrested after police said he threatening to shoot an Old Saybrook officer with a flare gun after a pursuit on Wednesday.

Police charged 63-year-old Kenneth G. Grussy with criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and engaging police in pursuit.

The arrest of Grussy comes after police said he made "repeated threats to shoot" an officer at close range with a high powered flare gun. The threats were reported to police by Concerned citizens.

Police said Grussy had been "practicing with his flare gun by shooting off flares while on land, both at his home, and at Saybrook Point," over the past several weeks.

However, police said Grussy "is not currently allowed to possess firearms" due to a court-issued protective order. Several months ago, Grussy was arrested for "repeatedly firing a .22 long rifle inside his home while occupied by his family members." Police seized Grussy's weapons during that arrest.

Grussy appeared in Middletown Superior Court on Thursday on unrelated charges and was arrested on two additional warrants.

One of the warrants said the charges were based on when Grussy "drove to Saybrook Point, exited his vehicle, spoke to a person at the point, and then fired a flare over the Connecticut River." Those shots fired "triggered a marine distress dispatch for both the Old Saybrook Volunteer Fire Department and Police Department."

The second warrant said Grussy "made threatening comments to others about shooting Old Saybrook Police Officers at close range with a flare gun, the same gun he had with him yesterday when apprehended by Old Saybrook Police Officers."

Grussy is being held on $80,000 bond.

The Old Saybrook Police Department said the investigation is still "active" into Grussy.

