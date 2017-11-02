Watertown police officer placed on leave

A Watertown police officer has been placed on leave following allegations of misconduct.

Watertown Police Chief John Gavallas said he was notified about an incident on Oct. 7 regarding alleged misconduct by an officer.

Specific details about what happened have not been released. The officer's name was not released.

The police chief said the officer was placed on paid administrative leave Monday, Oct. 9, pending the outcome of an investigation, which is being handled by the Connecticut State Police Central District Headquarters and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

