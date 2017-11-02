Utility crews scramble to restore power in CT

As of about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a little more than 49,100 customers remain without power throughout the state between the Eversource and United Illuminating companies.

Thousands of customers remained without power as of Wednesday afternoon following Sunday night's intense storms.

Out-of-state power crews gathered in Waterford on Tuesday to help Eversource with restoration efforts. (WFSB)

Hundreds of thousands of people lost power from the weekend storm.

Gradually crews have been making their way around the state to get power restored 100 percent.

As of 5:30 p.m., there were 1,265 customers without power. To check outages in your area, click here.

An Eversource spokesperson said Thursday was their goal to get power back on for everyone but there are a few instances where some people may still have to wait.

Thursday evening, Eversource said they had restored electric service to more than 312,000 customers who were impacted by the storm, and replaced 280 utility poles, and strung more than 75 miles of new overhead lines.

“Our employees and contractors did a tremendous job repairing damage and restoring power after this destructive storm,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Michael Hayhurst. “Thanks to the team effort of these workers, we were able to achieve our goal of restoring power to the vast majority of customers by today. We know how tough it is for customers to be without power and we greatly appreciate their understanding.”

Crews finally made their way to Newberry Road in East Haddam after a tree fell on Sunday bringing down power lines and a transformer with it.

“In our experience, we have never gone that long without power,” East Haddam resident Christa Chodkowski said

Thursday was day five of no power and no running water for Chodkowski. She is a principal of this school in Meriden and has been improvising throughout the week.

“Thankfully we are a big family here I’ve been showering at different staff member’s homes and keeping hours late here to get some work done but also to kind of have some power,” Chodkowski said.

Eyewitness News received an email from a customer saying communication with Eversource has been difficult this week. People on Newberry Road told Eyewitness News they also had trouble getting information.

“We have not seen anyone check on the tree, on the wires,” Chodkowski said. “We have not received phone calls. We have not seen updates have been given any indication as to when this might be rectified.”

“We couldn’t get any information from them. I’d leave my phone number,” Francis Degnan, of East Haddam, said. They said they’d call back they didn’t call back and it really wasn’t until the day before they knew when they were coming.

Company spokesperson Mitch Gross said Eversource tries to get the best estimates for customers as quickly as they can but this was a challenging week with extensive tree damage tangled wires and hundreds of broken utility poles.

Sometimes we have some technical issues, which we had this week with some of our technology to communicate the information to customers,” Gross said. “That had been repaired and we keep working on that to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

While the goal is to power everyone back on Thursday, if a home or business is damaged the owner may have to make repairs before crews can get the power back on safely.

Eversource officials said on Thursday evening they are working to restore the remaining outages, which are more complex they said.

If you find that you’re one of the homes still without power Eversource said to definitely give them a call.

