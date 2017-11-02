Branford business shares frustration about power restoration

A business in Branford was stuck without power for days (WFSB)

A storm earlier this week knocked out power to many homes and businesses throughout the state.

For a Branford business owner, he's lost four days of business and claims he was the only one on a major road without electricity.

Eversource told him the power would be back on at 2 p.m. on Thursday, and it was, but Joe Pagliaro Sr. said it has been a frustrating few days.

A generator was keeping he and his son’s paint store on Route 1 in business.

“Basically they came by and cut our transformer loose because it was messed up and left us and kept on going,” Pagliaro said, adding that he was the only business without power.

Wires came down in front of his store late Sunday into early Monday when high winds and heavy rains moved through the state.

He said he’s already lost four days of business.

“You go by and the building is pitch black so people do a drive by and think we are closed, cut off or whatever it is,” he said.

The owners called Channel 3 for help after they say Eversource wasn't responding fast enough.

When a Channel 3 crew pulled in, utility workers were working to restore power.

Eversource says during the storm, a power line came down damaging three transformers on a utility pole.

Crews were able to re-route power into the area, keeping the lights on for all of Route 1, except Joe's Paint Center.

His shop was isolated until crews fixed the transformers.

“Running a few generators to power a computer, a tin machine and a shaker but you know, you're sitting here, it's a like a cooler in here but trying to do the best you can,” Pagliaro said.

Eversource said they understand his frustration, and added “unfortunately, the portion of the electrical system that powers his business was damaged during the storm and we are in the process of rebuilding it. We’re working as quickly and safely as we can to get him back on.”

Again, his power has been fully restored.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.