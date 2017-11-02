CT man honored for 70 years of service with company

Merv Clemson was honored for his 70-plus years of service at a Manchester company (WFSB)

It’s rare that people stay at one job for 70 years, but a Connecticut man did just that and was honored for his service on Thursday.

When Merv Clemson started working in 1944, the cost of a gallon of gas was $0.15, sunscreen was invented, and the country was in the midst of World War II.

On Thursday, 89-year-old Clemson arrived at Fuss & O’Neill Engineering Firm in Manchester to a standing ovation.

It's a place he's just a little bit familiar with after working there for the last 73 years.

"The people mostly. It wasn't a big paying job. Don't think that. It was not a big paying job but the people were nice,” Clemson said.

He started working as a surveyor at the company at the age of 16, only taking a brief break to serve in the Korean War.

For his hard work, the company's CEO wanted to dedicate a marker in front of the building on Thursday.

"So, it's a permanent reminder of someone who has meant so much to us over the years,” said Fuss & O’Neill CEO Peter Grose.

Even Manchester’s Mayor Jay Moran was on hand to issue a proclamation honoring Merv's lengthy service.

"I do hereby declare Nov. 2, 2017, as 'Merv Clemson Day' here in the town of Manchester," Moran said at a ceremony on Thursday.

After officially retiring in June, Merv has certainly left an indelible mark on Fuss & O’Neill for many years to come.

"I had no idea it was going to happen. I had no idea...it's a big thing. It's a surprise,” Clemson said.

Now that he’s retired, he said he plans to relax, spend time with family, and do a little gambling at the casino.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.