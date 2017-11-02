2 CCSU Men's Basketball coaches being investigated

Central Connecticut State University will be without two of their coaches on Thursday night.

Blue Devils Head Coach Donyell Marshall and assistant coach Anthony Anderson will not be available to coach Thursday night's exhibition game, due to a "confidential personnel" matter, according to CCSU.

A school spokesperson would not disclose the nature of the investigation.

The Blue Devils have an exhibition game against NYACK at 8 p.m.

