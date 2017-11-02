A mild/breezy end to the week, then a cooler weekend!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After starting the day with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s (more in line with our average high for 11.03!), temperatures as of 12p ranged from the upper 60 to lower 70s with more clouds than sunshine. Over the coming hours, a line of showers will move through from northwest to southeast as a cold front pushes into the state. Behind it, our wind switches to the northwest and begins filtering cooler air into the region.

Our weekend forecast is on track: partly to mostly sunny Saturday with high in the mid to upper 50s; then Sunday, morning rain tapers off with partial afternoon clearing, highs will be in the upper 50s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

A cold front will move into Connecticut this afternoon. In advance of the front, there will be a balmy southerly flow and temperatures will likely top 70 degrees for a second day in a row. You may run into a brief shower during the early to mid-afternoon hours when the front arrives. Much cooler air will overspread the state later today and tonight. The mercury will dip into 30s and lower 40s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. High pressure centered over Northern New England will provide a north or northeasterly flow of cool, dry air. Daytime highs will be in the 50s at best. Tomorrow will be the better of the 2 weekend days for outdoor activities.

Clouds will overspread the state tomorrow night thanks to a developing ocean flow. Therefore, it won’t get too cold. Temperatures will bottom out in the 40s in most locations.

Sunday will be generally cloudy and showers are likely in the morning. Lingering showers will probably come to an end at some point during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees and the air will feel damp.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back (fall back) 1 hour when you go to bed tomorrow night! Daylight Saving Time will come to an end, officially at 2 am Sunday morning. This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and CO detectors since the heating season is now underway.

A cold front will approach New England from the west on Monday. Showers are likely, especially during the afternoon. A mild southerly flow in advance of the front combined with limited sunshine should push temperatures through the 60s to near 70 degrees!

The cold front will settle to the south of New England Monday night and Tuesday. A wave of low pressure will form on the front. Therefore, we can expect cloudy skies and a few periods of rain Tuesday. Since we’ll be on the northern side of the front, the air will be noticeably cooler. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s at best.

Low pressure will move out to sea to the east of New England Tuesday night and the sky will clear. A northerly breeze will usher in much cooler and drier air. In fact, the mercury should dip into the upper 20s and 30s by dawn Wednesday.

A large area of high pressure will move into the Northeast Wednesday and Thursday and we can look forward to a couple of brilliant autumn days with plenty of sunshine. However, it will be quite cool. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to near 50 on Wednesday. Wednesday night will be clear, cold, and frosty with lows in the 20s and 30s. Thursday will be another sunny day with light winds. Temperatures should reach the lower 50s during the afternoon.

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”… quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

