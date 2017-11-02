87-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Meriden

An 87-year-old woman that was struck by a car in Meriden on Thursday night has died, according to police.

Police said Meriden resident Maria Opalacz was hit in the area of East Main and Broad streets, around 7:30 p.m. when she was crossing the street, heading to her apartment building.

Opalacz suffered injuries to her head, chest, and legs, police said. Opalacz was flown to Hartford Hospital via LIFE STAR where police said she died on Friday.

The driver of the SUV, later identified as Charles Crook, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. At this time, police said there is no indication of speeding, distracted driving, or driving under the influence.

"He agreed to be voluntarily tested for alcohol but there are no signs of any alcohol impairment or cell phone or anything like that," said Meriden Police Lt. Thomas Cossette. "Just a true accident at this point but it's still early in the investigation so we need to look deeper into it."

People who live in that area said they often saw Opalacz walking where she needed to go.

This crash remains under investigation by the Meriden Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with additional information is asked to the Meriden Police Department at 203 630-6215.

