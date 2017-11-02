87-year-old woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Meriden

A person was hit by a car in Meriden on Thursday evening (WFSB)

Police in Meriden say a 87-year-old woman was taken to the hospital this evening after being hit by a car.

It happened in the area of East Main and Broad streets, around 7:30 p.m. when she was crossing the street, heading to her apartment building.

Police said she suffered injuries to her head, chest, and legs. The woman was flown to Hartford Hospital via LIFE STAR where she is listed as being in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV, later identified as Charles Crook, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

At this time, police said there is no indication of speeding, distracted driving, or driving under the influence.

"He agreed to be voluntarily tested for alcohol but there are no signs of any alcohol impairment or cell phone or anything like that," said Meriden Police Lt. Thomas Cossette. "Just a true accident at this point but it's still early in the investigation so we need to look deeper into it."

People who live around here say they often saw her walking where she needed to go.

This accident is still under investigation by the Meriden Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Christian Rodriguez at 203 630-6215.

