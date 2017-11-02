East Hartford school cancels classes Friday due to blocked pipe - WFSB 3 Connecticut

East Hartford school cancels classes Friday due to blocked pipe

Posted: Updated:
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

An East Hartford school will be closed on Friday.

Officials said O’Brien STEM Academy School will be closed on Nov. 3 because of a blocked sewage pipe to the building.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.