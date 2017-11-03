Crash involving multiple tractor trailers shuts down Route 10 in Cheshire

Route 10 in Cheshire was closed on Friday morning due to a crash that involved multiple tractor trailers and vehicles. (WFSB)

A multi-vehicle crash closed a major thoroughfare in Cheshire.

Route 10 is closed in both directions, according to police.

Police said the crash involved several tractor trailers and cars. It happened on Highland Avenue, also known as Route 10, near Interstate 691 by exit 3.

The Cheshire Police Department Traffic Division responded to the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area and seek alternate routes as major delays are expected.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 10 near 691 in #Cheshire is closed. Live report coming up on @WFSBnews at 6:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/THm1yck4s9 — Caitlin Nuclo (@CaitlinNuclo) November 3, 2017

