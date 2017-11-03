Route 10 in Cheshire reopens after crash involving multiple tractor trailers

Route 10 in Cheshire was closed on Friday morning due to a crash that involved multiple tractor trailers and vehicles. (WFSB)

A multi-vehicle crash closed a major thoroughfare in Cheshire.

Police said the crash involved several tractor-trailers and cars around 5 a.m. It happened on Highland Avenue, also known as Route 10, near Interstate 691 by exit 3.

The Cheshire Police Department Traffic Division responded to the scene.

Route 10 was closed in both directions until 10:45 a.m. For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

