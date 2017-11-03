10 years after original release, iPhone X debuts

The iPhone X was released in limited quantities on Friday. (CNN)

It's been 10 years since Apple debuted the original iPhone.

To mark that, the iPhone X will officially be released on Friday in limited quantities.

Lines already formed outside of apple stores across the country, including in New Haven.

Some people have been outside since Thursday afternoon. They came prepared with food, blankets and chairs.

Critics slammed Apple for the $1,000 price tag. However, many reviews have been positive.

The phone comes with a host of new features, including facial recognition technology and a higher quality screen.

Channel 3 spoke with the first person in line for it in New Haven. He said this marked the third time he's waited outside for a new phone.

"I have enough battery power for my phone and I have enough food and my wife rescued me with some pizza and I just kinda sat here and zoned out at times," said Anthony Nollen, the store's first iPhone X customer in line. "I just let the time pass. It's not bad. You talk to the people in line. People call you crazy as they walk by."

But the end of that wait is near.

The Apple Store in New Haven opens at 8 a.m.

