10 years after original release, iPhone X hits CT stores

It's been 10 years since Apple debuted the original iPhone.

To mark that, the iPhone X will officially be released on Friday in limited quantities.

Lines already formed outside of apple stores across the country, including in New Haven.

"Excited to get the phone and then to go home and go to bed," said Anthony Nollen of Middletown.

Some people have been outside since Thursday afternoon. They came prepared with food, blankets and chairs.

Critics slammed Apple for the $1,000 price tag. However, many reviews have been positive.

The phone comes with a host of new features, including facial recognition technology and a higher quality screen.

Channel 3 spoke with the first person in line for it in New Haven. He had been out there since 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. He said this marked the third time he's waited outside for a new phone.

"I have enough battery power for my phone and I have enough food and my wife rescued me with some pizza and I just kinda sat here and zoned out at times," Nolen said. "I just let the time pass. It's not bad. You talk to the people in line. People call you crazy as they walk by."

The line stretched down Broadway.

"One time it's bigger, one time it has more features, it's got face recognition [and] no home button which is big for them," Nollen said.

But the end of that wait was near.

Th excitement is growing here in New Haven! People can't wait to get their hands on the new iPhone from @Apple. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/yM3YTY0KzT — Eva Zymaris (@EvaZymaris) November 3, 2017

The Apple Store in New Haven opened at 8 a.m.

The warmer overnight temperatures made the wait easy, customers told Channel 3.

"It wasn't too cold tonight, it was actually pretty nice," said Tommy Wallace, who works in West Haven. "I was surprised how nice and relaxing it was."

The phone was only available to those who bought it within the first 10 minutes of last month's pre-order window and secured a shipping date of Nov. 3.

Half an hour after Apple opened pre-sales, all U.S. carriers had shipping times of four to five weeks, meaning those devices will most likely reach those customers in December.

