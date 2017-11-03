State budget crisis not over for non-profits, including CT-N

CT-N said it could close down by 5 p.m. on Friday. (WFSB)

Connecticut may officially have a budget as of this week, but the crisis isn't over for cities, towns and non-profit organizations, including the Connecticut Television Network.

CT-N could be in jeopardy amid funding cuts from the bi-partisan budget signed by Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Last month, CT-N announced it was scaling back its operations.

After nearly 12 years of running its flagship show, The Capital Report Week in Review, the network said it was canceling the program.

Now, it appears those cuts could go deeper.

House Republican leader, Rep. Themis Karides, said in a statement that CT-N could close at 5 p.m. on Friday.

"For CT-N to put forth this ultimatum that puts jobs at risk while we are attempting, in good faith, to resolve these complex matters as we deal with the state's ongoing state's fiscal crisis is irresponsible," Klarides said.

Since 1999, CT-N has been covering Connecticut politics.

It's the core mission of the not-for-profit, which according to its website, was founded to educate people about state government.

Channel 3 reached out to the network but has not heard back yet.

