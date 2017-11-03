Double dutch reunion planned in Hartford

A double dutch reunion is planned for Hartford on Saturday. (WFSB)

Double dutch has a rich history in Connecticut.

That will be the basis of a big reunion set to happen in Hartford on Saturday.

During the 1980s, Hartford dominated the jump rope game.

Its double dutch teams won world championships and traveled the world. They even performed for the queen of England.

Over the years, however, fewer and fewer people became involved.

Now, there's a push to bring the sport back to Connecticut and get the next generation of children involved.

The Double Dutch 40th Anniversary Reunion is set for Saturday at the Artists Collective on Albany Avenue.

The public is welcome to attend.

Organizers said there will be special demonstrations by teams from Southington and New Haven.

For past jumpers, like Joan Carter, they said they want to see the sport dominate in Connecticut once again.

"It was something that we all naturally did before school, at recess [and] after school," Carter said. "So when it officially became a sport, it was just a natural thing to join."

They are also petitioning the Olympic Committee to make double dutch an Olympic sport.

The reunion is set for noon to 4 p.m. in Hartford.

