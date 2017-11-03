30 inch water main breaks in Bozrah, closes road - WFSB 3 Connecticut

30 inch water main breaks in Bozrah, closes road

Posted: Updated:
A water main break in Bozrah shut down Fitchville Road on Friday. (@QVEC911) A water main break in Bozrah shut down Fitchville Road on Friday. (@QVEC911)
BOZRAH, CT (WFSB) -

A 30 inch water main broke in Bozrah and forced police to close a road.

Dispatchers reported that the area of 172 Fitchville Road will be closed for most of Friday.

They estimated the closure to last between 10 and 12 hours.

Photos from the scene showed water pooling on the road.

There's no word if any customers are without water service.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.