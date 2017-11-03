30 inch water main breaks in Bozrah, closes road

A water main break in Bozrah shut down Fitchville Road on Friday. (@QVEC911)

A 30 inch water main broke in Bozrah and forced police to close a road.

Dispatchers reported that the area of 172 Fitchville Road will be closed for most of Friday.

They estimated the closure to last between 10 and 12 hours.

Photos from the scene showed water pooling on the road.

BOZRAH #RoadClosure from 30" Water Main Break - Area of 172 Fitchville Rd. / Expected to be CLOSED 10-12 Hours #CTNews #CTTraffic pic.twitter.com/y0KsVLVloP — QVEC-911 (@QVEC911) November 3, 2017

There's no word if any customers are without water service.

