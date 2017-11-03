18-year-old charged with murder of 16-year-old in Wethersfield

Eyewitness News has learned from Wethersfield High students that 16-year-old Vincent Basile was found at the home and had died from a gunshot wound. (WFSB)

An 18-year-old man was charged with murder after the death of a 16-year-old boy in Wethersfield on Thursday night.

Officers were called to a report of shooting at a home on Alison Lane around 8:15 p.m. Upon arrival, the emergency caller told police that a 16-year-old boy had been shot and the suspect, who was later identified as Wethersfield resident Noah Hendron, fled from the residence in a motor vehicle.

Eyewitness News has learned that 16-year-old Vincent Basile was found at the home and had died from a gunshot wound. The body of the victim was taken to the office of the Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington to determine cause and manner of death.

According to Hendron's arrest warrant, he and the victim were at a friend's house hanging out on the back deck. The friend told police that Hendron was excited to show off his new revolver.

"About 30-45 minutes after they smoked, Hendron unloaded the gun. However, he believed that Hendron put one bullet back in," the arrest warrant stated.

He said Hendron unloaded the gun, but appeared to put a bullet back into it. The documents state that the friend saw Hendron jokingly point the gun at the victim's head, despite pleas for him to stop.

"After being told several times to stop pointing the gun at the victim, Hendron pulled the trigger," the arrest warrant stated.

The friend said in the documents that Hendron appeared surprised that the revolver actually went off and both he and the suspect ran off of the back deck.

"There were no arguments between them," the arrest warrant stated.

Hendron then told the friend that they would need to make up a story to pin the shooting on someone else. The friend said he went along with it, only because he was afraid that Hendron might shoot him.

"Hendron said that they needed to plan and they should blame it on someone else. Hendron then came up with a plan to blame the shooting on a specific individual," the arrest warrant stated.

Hendron then said he had to leave and threw the gun into a storm drain in front of the house.

The friend and another person who arrived at the house called a parent, who then called the police.

The suspect's vehicle was located by officers on Ridge Road near Jordan Lane and Hendron was arrested by police.

"Anytime we go to a death of a child, teen it's affects everyone here," Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran said.

The superintendent confirmed that the victim was a junior at Wethersfield High School and Hendron was a member of the Class of 2017.

"The Wethersfield High School community is deeply saddened by the loss of a member of the junior class last evening. Our focus today is on providing support to classmates and staff members. A support plan was put in place for students this morning," Wethersfield superintendent in a statement on Friday.

Several students told Eyewitness News the victim was a nice, friendly kid. Basile was well known and well liked at the school. Many of them are still at a loss over the deadly shooting.

"It’s Wethersfield, a small town. Nothing like this ever really happens and just that it was one of our students from school, a fellow student," Wethersfield High student Kieren Moller said. "And like I said, I wasn’t close to him, but I mean from what I’ve heard and seen he’s actually a nice kid. So it’s tough."

Student Ismael Garcia said teenagers got together and made posters for Basile.

"Just like his name colorful with the day he was born and the day he died, saying love Vinnie or Rest In Peace Vinnie stuff like that," Garcia said. "Vinnie will definitely be missed by the school and a lot of kids."

A 911 call came in at 6:30 p.m. from a neighbor, who said they heard arguing and a gunshot. Police said officers responded, but didn't see anyone hurt, so they left the area.

"We get a lot of calls in that area because the meadows is out that way," Cetran said. "They couldn't find anything because it was a distant away as it turns out."

Besides murder, Hendron was charged with criminal use of a firearm. Hendron was arraigned at New Britain Superior Court on Friday. His bond was set at $1 million and his next court appearance is in Nov. 21.

The murder investigation is "ongoing" by the Wethersfield Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad is assisting the investigation.

Police said Connecticut residents have to be 21 years old to apply for a pistol permit. Police are looking into how Hendron got a firearm.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the Wethersfield Police Detective Division at 860-721-2901.

