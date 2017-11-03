4 charged in Danbury shooting, robbery that sent 2 schools into lockdown

Camron Wilson, Cristian Centeno, Antonio Luna and Cameron Tallman were arrested for a shooting and robbery in Danbury that happened in September. (Danbury police)

Four men have now been arrested for a shooting and robbery in Danbury that placed two nearby schools into lockdown in September.

Camron Wilson, 18, of Waterbury, Cristian Centeno, 19, of Bridgeport, Antonio Luna, 19, of Waterbury and 18-year-old Cameron Tallman of Danbury face a number of charges.

Wilson was the latest to be arrested. He was taken into custody on Friday in Waterbury.

Centeno, Luna and Tallman were arrested in early October.

Police said the incident happened on Sept. 14 around 1:20 p.m.

They responded to a home on Church Hill Road for the reported shooting.

A 20-year-old victim was found with two gunshot wounds, one in each arm.

The wounds were from bird-shot style ammunition, police said.

The victim was transported to Danbury Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Westside Middle School Academy and the Mill Ridge Primary School were locked down during the investigation because the shooting happened at a home directly behind the schools. The schools were in session at the time.

Suspects were quickly developed.

Police said they learned that Wilson, Centeno, Luna and Tallman all went to the victim's home with the sole purpose of robbing him.

Wilson was the one who pulled the trigger, according to police.

He was charged with fifth-degree larceny, first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree assault with a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He also had two warrants out for his arrest, one in Bristol for various drug charges and another out of Southbury for a number of driving violations.

His bonds totaled $115,000.

Centeno, Luna and Tallman were charged with second-degree assault, first-degree robbery as an accessory, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and fifth-degree larceny as an accessory.

Their bonds were $50,000 each.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.