PURA releases Eversource, UI rate hike information

State regulators released revised generation rates for the state's two largest power companies.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority released the numbers on Friday.

The hikes apply to Eversource and United Illuminating customers.

PURA said both companies submitted "winter cycle rates" based on competitive auctions held earlier this year. They are meant to help the companies meet the forecasted electricity load for this coming winter.

Both utilities pass through standard service rates without markup or profit, PURA said.

Starting Jan. 1, Eversource's residential generation rate will change from 8.01 cents per kilowatt-hour to 9.08 cents. UI's rate will go from 7.6 cents to 9.66 cents.

The new rates run through June, 30, 2018.

According to PURA, two-thirds of the state's power customers receive standard service generation from the two utilities.

Customers can compare rates from other electricity suppliers here.

